Gas prices begin to drop as holiday season approaches

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Gas is still expensive but those costs are dipping ahead of the holidays. The national average per gallon is $3.66 as of Monday, November 21st.

That's down two cents in the past two days and is well below the peak in national prices this past Summer. However, in California, gas prices are significantly higher. A gallon of gas will cost approximately $5.25. That's more than $2 higher than in states such as Texas, Oklahoma, and Arkansas.

Here in Bakersfield, there are a few places that won't hit wallets too deep. According to GasBuddy, Empire Gas and Liquor off of Roberts Lane has regular fuel at $4.33 and the Fastrip on Airport Drive has the cost of gas sitting at about $4.35.