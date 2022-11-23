Watch Now
NewsCovering Kern County

Actions

Gas prices lower in time for Thanksgiving

Gas Prices
David Duprey/ASSOCIATED PRESS
Bob Krueger holds up a gasoline pump nozzle for a photo after filling up a tank at his gasoline station in Clarence, N.Y., Monday, March 7, 2011. (AP Photo/David Duprey)
Gas Prices
Posted at 7:58 AM, Nov 23, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-23 10:58:06-05

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — People planning to travel for the Thanksgiving holiday are finding a little more relief at the gas pumps.

The American Automobile Association (AAA) reports the average price for a gallon of unleaded gas in the United States is now $3.63. That's about 13 cents less than the same time last week and it's 17 cents lower than a month ago.

National gas prices are getting closer to a year ago when the average price for a gallon of unleaded was $3.40.

Here in California, AAA says the average price of a gallon of regular gas is $5.16. Here in Kern, it's more expensive $5.43. In Bakersfield, AAA says gas is averaging $5.42 a gallon for regular.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
BSO: Home for the Holidays

Bakersfield Symphony Orchestra Home for the Holidays Ticket Sweepstakes