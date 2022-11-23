Gas prices lower in time for Thanksgiving

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — People planning to travel for the Thanksgiving holiday are finding a little more relief at the gas pumps.

The American Automobile Association (AAA) reports the average price for a gallon of unleaded gas in the United States is now $3.63. That's about 13 cents less than the same time last week and it's 17 cents lower than a month ago.

National gas prices are getting closer to a year ago when the average price for a gallon of unleaded was $3.40.

Here in California, AAA says the average price of a gallon of regular gas is $5.16. Here in Kern, it's more expensive $5.43. In Bakersfield, AAA says gas is averaging $5.42 a gallon for regular.