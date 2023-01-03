Gas thieves targeting larger vehicles, RVs

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Owner Rick Estaban was shocked when he drove his RV to pump gas and realized the tank was a quarter lower than it was. Realizing not only would he have to replace the stolen gas but the filler hose that was just cut.

"Somebody just walk in there on the side, and got a bucket or something," said Estaban.

Estaban showed 23ABC video he took when he found the damage. The fuel filler neck was cut and needed full replacement, something that cost him nearly $900 just days before Christmas.

"I wouldn’t be surprised if I hear this loud noise if somebody cut the catalytic converter," said Estaban. "But this time you won’t know about your gasoline until you pump your gas."

Experts with a dealership explained large trucks or passenger trucks are the most at risk due to the fact that it's easier to get underneath. That is why Estaban is changing how he parks.

"Right now, I am not going to put the v block, the leveler, because when I put the v block it leaves a lot of space to crawl there comfortably."

The California Highway Patrol also advises parking in well-lit areas and preferably closer to a surveillance camera.

Estaban does have cameras around his house, but that is a blind spot. That is why he is now investing in more cameras and sensor lights. He hopes this serves as a warning to other neighbors.

"Watch out for those people who are suspicious," said Estaban.

CHP also says to try and avoid parking your vehicle in the same area and leaving it parked there for an extended period of time as thieves will notice the vehicle is unattended.