GasBuddy: National average gas price dips below $4.50

(KERO) — According to GasBuddy, the national average gas price has dropped below $4.50 a gallon for the first time in two months.

Prices have fallen more than 10 percent since hitting a record last month and the downward trend is expected to continue.

Energy experts predict average pump prices will hit $4 a gallon in the coming weeks. They say less demand is one factor behind the decline.

Still, according to GasBuddy, California has the highest average gas price in the nation at $5.85 a gallon.

The average price per gallon in Kern County remains higher at $6.01 a gallon, according to GasBuddy.

The average price in Bakersfield is slightly higher than that at $6.03.