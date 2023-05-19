Gavin Newsom signs executive order supporting Central Valley flood responses

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KERO) — In an effort to support ongoing Central Valley flooding responses, Governor Gavin Newsom signed an executive order on Wed, May 17.

California is expected to extend flood preparation and response activities in the Tulare Lake and San Joaquin river basins as high temperatures increase the risk of flooding. That includes diversion flexibilities, debris removal, levee repairs, and other efforts.

The order also allows the diversion of water into the Kern River.

At the same time, officials are expected to reduce the amount of excess Kern River water that could flood the Tulare Lake basin.

A tweet from Newsom describing the order can be read below.