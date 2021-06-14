GET Bus to continue requiring masks until Sept. 13

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Despite the lifting of the mask mandate in California on June 15, Golden Empire Transit District announced it will continue to require customers to wear a mask at all times while on the bus through September 13.

The decision comes from the Transportation Security Administration extending the face mask requirement for individuals riding any type of Public Transportation, including GET Buses.

Riders must wear a mask the entire period of travel on Public Transportation. If a passenger refuses to comply, the operator can remove the rider at the earliest safe opportunity.

Face masks will not be required at transit centers or bus stops. Social distancing on GET buses will no longer be required beginning on June 15.