Get Bus will give out free rides Thursday due to AQI of 159

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Golden Empire Transit District (GET) announced Wednesday in a press release that they will provide free rides Thursday August 26, due to an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 159.

Bakersfield residents are encouraged to ride GET fixed-routes and On-Demand Paratransit (Formerly GAL) all day.

According to the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), the AQI focuses on health effects a person may experience within a few hours or days after breathing polluted air. The EPA calculates the AQI for five major air pollutants regulated by the Clean Air Act: Ground-level ozone, particle pollution, carbon monoxide, sulfur dioxide, and nitrogen dioxide. An AQI over 150 is considered unhealthy and potentially hazardous to the general population.

“GET is committed to the environment and exceptional customer service,” said Karen King, GET’s CEO. “Today we invite you to leave your cars parked and ride GET for free, all day, to avoid additional air pollution and to protect your health.”

