Get 'Grounded in Health' in April with a better night's sleep

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — After a long, hard day, most of us want to curl up in bed and get a good night's rest. However, for those who have a hard time falling asleep at night, the organizers of the Grounded In Health, a joint initiative of the Kern County Department of Public Health and Kern Behavioral Health and Recovery Services, are focusing on ways people can improve their sleep. One technique you might not expect is yoga.

"April is the month of sleep," said Director of Kern County Public Health Brynn Carrigan. "Studies have found that 1 in 3 adults don't get enough sleep."

Carrigan says the recommended hours of sleep vary between people, but typically, adults need between 7 and 8 hours of sleep every night. According to Carrigan, the amount of sleep you get each day is important, but the quality of your sleep also matters.

Director of Kern Behavioral Health and Recovery Services Stacy Kuwahara says sleep, or the lack of sleep, has major impacts on our mental health.

"You've deprived your brain of a good night's sleep. You're not allowing it that time to really rest, regenerate, and do the restorative things that our brains need to do to keep our whole brains functioning," said Kuwahara.

According to Kuwahara, lack of sleep could result in depression, anxiety, an increase in stress, and may also affect someone physically.

Owner and Lead Instructor of Haven Yoga at Riverwalk Plaza in Bakersfield Kathy Ready says yoga is so much more than meditating for hours. It's also a great way to get your sleep cycle back on track.

"The idea behind a restorative, gentle posture, the breath work required to calm your nervous system, and additionally even some forms of meditation to find a really deep, relaxing state of mind so that we can handle the pressures of our day to day lives," said Ready.

Ready says they offer classes that are specified towards sleeping, with the overall goal of calming the nervous system and finding a connection with both your mind and your body. These yoga classes are taught at the end of the day to get more in tune with sleep patterns.

Ready also says there are several stretches that can be done at home right before bed.

"Anybody can do this whether you're just starting your practice or you're a runner or physically fit or need help falling asleep," said Ready.

Other tips for improving your sleep include reading a book in bed instead of watching a screen, turning down the lights 20 minutes before going to bed, and making an effort to wake and sleep at the same times every day can all help improve your sleep and your sleep patterns.