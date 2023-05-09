Watch Now
Give Big Kern announces new total raised, $965,893 for Kern nonprofits

Posted at 1:05 PM, May 09, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-09 16:05:34-04

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Kern Community Foundation announced that the previous total amount raised through the Give Big Kern fundraiser was incorrect on Tues, May 9.

Give Big Kern is a yearly charity event that encourages Kern County residents to donate to local nonprofit organizations. This year's event took place on Tues, May 2.

The Kern Community Foundation initially announced that $959,393 was raised for 137 nonprofits in Kern County, however, that total has changed after recalculating, according to the foundation. The amount of money actually raised was $965,893.

The organization also announced the winners of certain prizes for Give Big Kern, totaling to $13,300. A list of the awards and winners can be read below.

Most Dollars: Dolores Huerta Foundation

Most Dollars (Rural Nonprofit): Mountain Communities Family Resource Center

Most Dollars (Animals & Environment Nonprofit): Helping Animals Live Tomorrow Rescue

Most Dollars (Art & Culture Nonprofit): Empty Space Productions

Most Dollars (Health Nonprofit): Bakersfield Pregnancy Center

Most Dollars (Human Services & Community Benefit Nonprofit): Independence Through Grace

Most Dollars (Education & Youth Development Nonprofit): Kern Community Tennis Association

Most Individual Donors: Marley’s Mutts Dog Rescue

Most Individual Volunteers: Alzheimer’s Disease Association of Kern County, Inc.

Most Volunteer Hours: Honor Flight Kern County

Don’t Bother Me, I’m FUNdraising: Bakersfield High School

Go home? I’m having too much fun FUNdraising: Strength of Shadow Dog Rescue, Inc.

100% Board Giving Challenge: League of Dreams

