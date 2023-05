KERN COUNTY, Calif. (KERO) — The community really did "give big" during the Give Big Kern event on Tues, May 2.

The Kern Community Foundation claims that this year's event raised a record-breaking $953,393 for local non-profit organizations. It was also the event's most successful year, with 137 local nonprofits receiving a donation.

The funds raised during Give Big Kern will go directly into the operational budgets of those organizations.