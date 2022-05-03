Give Big Kern helps support non-profits in Kern County

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — If you are looking for a way to support non-profits here in Kern County you can make donations Tuesday through Give Big Kern. These efforts go towards helping current needs in our community.

More than one hundred organizations have registered with Give Big Kern this year and this one day of online giving allows everyone to support a cause that they genuinely care about.

Sergio Aguilar with Frescos Mexican Grill has proudly partnered with local non-profit Aspiranet by donating 10 percent of its proceeds on Tuesday. Aspiranet is a transitional housing support program for former foster youth who are transitioning out of the child welfare or probation systems.

“This event right here is an event that is dear to us. We’ve done it in the past and we are eager to participate," said Aguilar. "These youth have been through so many challenges, and it is important for the community to come together to support our youth and children.”

Reyna Burbank, an employment specialist at Aspiranet adds the money raised from Give Big Kern will allow them to continue to provide a safe living environment for these youth while helping them achieve self-sufficient skills, education, and employment.

“It’s simple. They’re the future of tomorrow. They’re going to be our leaders next year and the following years and we really need to support them.”

In honor of Give Big Kern the local Alzheimer's Disease Association of Kern County hosted a car parade to celebrate the launch of their new van that will provide transportation to pick up their clients from their homes and bring them to the ADAKC Center. Executive Director Jannelle Capra says these donations helped kick off an extension of their care.

“The last time I looked at the numbers, we are more than $10,000 raised and that is more than double than we’ve ever raised before. Every dollar adds up, every dollar stays local, and every dollar helps keep our doors open.”

Capra adds that more than 11,000 families are dealing with Alzheimer's in Kern County. Their center is licensed to take care of one hundred people daily and they really want to ease the burden on caregivers, but also treat the client with a special program that’s focused on things like brain stimulation, nutrition, and therapy, among others. And Give Big Kern can help get them closer to that goal.

“ADAKC is really honored to be able to participate with all the non-profits here in our community. That is what it’s about, the community coming together to support one another,” said Capra.

Final donations can be made until 11:59 pm Tuesday, and for those who are interested in contributing to Give Big Kern and helping these organizations raise money visit the Give Big Kern website.