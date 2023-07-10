God's Pit Crew Returns To Pond

POND, Calif. (KERO) — After many conversations and planning, God’s Pit Crew has returned to the town of Pond to help residents rebuild their houses. The non-profit made its first trip to Pond back in March as the town was hit hard by the early 2023 winter storms.

Day one of God's Pit Crew’s return started with 30 volunteers and after only one day, residents say their houses are already looking better than before.

The goal is to rebuild four houses in 20 days. Immediate Disaster Response Coordinator for God’s Pit Crew Chris Chiles says after seeing the progress so far, he knew they made the right decision in returning.

“The plan is today to get all of the framing stuff done. So, these homes had two layers of dry wall, which is really unusual so we had to throw all of that out,” said Chiles. “So the teams are working on that and then there were some rocks, some termite stuff, we’re taking care of all that today.”

Chiles says he is extremely grateful to see all the volunteers show up and says it was definitely a shock to him at first.

However, the increase in volunteers has allowed the group to work on all four houses simultaneously. Something Chiles says he wasn’t expecting, but allows them to get a head start.

“It’s just exciting. To have this opportunity its priceless, to be able to help someone,” said Chiles. “There’s no way they could put this stuff back together without any help, so to be a part of that, it’s huge.”

Aside from volunteers, God’s Pit Crew also received assistance from St. John’s Church. Volunteer with the St. John’s Dena Mojo coordinated the efforts and says, it’s been a very stressful yet rewarding ride after coming into the game so late.

“Really emotional because we knew that we couldn’t do it without them. So now that it’s here, it’s been a lot of planning a lot of asking, notifying people, trying to reach out to the community,” said Mojo.

Residents also said they are grateful for the people who assisted them back in March during the initial floods. They say if it wasn’t for the community and the local farmers, the help they are receiving now may not exist.

Pond resident Sandra Blevins says she’s a true believer that their community would be lost without the return of God’s Pit Crew.

Blevins says her house suffered severe damage from the floods which resulted in having to bring her house down to its original foundation.

But on Saturday, Blevins said she couldn’t be happier at the progress so far and feels like a weight has been lifted off her shoulders.

“It means the world to us because, we would have done it eventually but, it would have taken a long time and them jumping in and helping and continuing the circle — just means the world to us,” said Blevins.

Chiles says he met these families at some of the lowest points in their lives and wanted to bring a sense of relief to them. He says the continuation of this project is set to accomplish just that and can’t believe the shift in perspectives that residents have had.

“It is cool,” said Chiles. “I’ve been talking with them on the phone; since coming back, this is my third trip. So, just to pull up and see them all smiling it is, it is cool."

Chiles says although he is grateful for everyone who has volunteered so far, they are still in need of more volunteers. Anyone interested can show up in person and look for anyone wearing a red or black shirt for more information. To sign up to be a volunteer online and learn more about God’s Pit Crew, visit their website for more information.

