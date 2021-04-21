Golden Empire Transit District to host Job Fair Open House April 21-22

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. — Golden Empire Transit District has announced a Job Fair Open House to be held virtually on April 21 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Check below for the link.

On Thursday, April 22 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. GET will be holding in-person on-the-spot interviews in the GET Bus Board Room, 1830 Golden State Avenue. GET will be hiring bus operators, maintenance positions, and bus cleaners.

Come prepared with your resume, must have a high school diploma or GED, and bring DMV K4 print out. Minimum qualifications include the ability to obtain and maintain a valid Class B California driver’s license with passenger and air brake endorsements, driving record acceptable to district’s insurance underwriter, ability to obtain and maintain a current Medical Certificate.

GET will provide onsite training for bus operator positions (please note bus cleaners do not need Class B License).

For more information about GET’s exciting career opportunities, call April Davison at (661) 869-6354 or complete an application online at www.getbus.org/careers or pick up an application at 1830 Golden State Avenue, Bakersfield.