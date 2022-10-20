Golden Empire Transit to hold hearing discussing potential fare changes

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Golden Empire Transit (GET) will be holding a public hearing regarding current fares on Tuesday, November 1st. The hearing will be at 4:30 p.m.

The hearing will go over fare reconstructing. Proposed changes include changing the current fixed route 31-Day Pass from $45 to $57, the Express Pass from $60 to $75, and the Reduced Fare Pass from $22 to $28. Also proposed to change is the On-Demand Microtransit. For a ride over 12 miles long, GET is proposing a fare of $15 versus the current $10. Meanwhile, the On-Demand Reduced Fare, formerly through the Consolidated Transportation Service Agency, will potentially change from a $3 flat fee to prices that reflect the amount of mileage. A ride under three miles will cost $2, between three and five miles will cost $3, between five and seven will cost $4, and over seven miles will cost $5. If agreed to, the fare changes will become effective on January 1st, 2023.

The meeting will be held in the board room of the Golden Empire Transit District building on Golden State Avenue. Written comments may be delivered to the building or emailed to msilva@getbus.org and will be accepted until 1 p.m. on the same day.

Transportation to the hearing will be provided to those who are unable to travel themselves. Those who need transportation should call 661-324-9874 by October 27th.