Golden Valley High School hires J. Eric Gonzales as new varsity football coach

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Golden Valley High School announced that they have hired J. Eric Gonzales as the new head varsity football coach.

Coach Gonzales has over 20 years of high school coaching experience, most recently at Taft Union High School serving as the Varsity Offensive Coordinator and Offensive Line Coach.

Principal Paul Helman stated, “We are excited to have Coach Gonzales join the Bulldog Football program! He brings a wealth of coaching experience and a passion for the game. Our student/athletes are fortunate to have him on board.”