GOP representatives voice concerns about the withdrawal from Afghanistan

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Pentagon announced Monday afternoon that the US has officially withdrawn from Afghanistan. A few hours later, GOP representatives led by a congressman from Kern County, Kevin McCarthy, spoke about why they were disappointed with the Biden administration’s plans to withdraw.

McCarthy said there are still Americans in Afghanistan and the administration should have withdrawn after all of them were evacuated, not a day early from the proposed withdrawal of August 31.

“There are still hundreds of Americans left in Afghanistan,” said McCarthy

McCarthy disagrees with General Kenneth McKenzie who said that there were no more US service members in Afghanistan.

“I’m here to announce the completion of our withdrawal from Afghanistan and the end of the military mission to evacuate American citizens, third-country nations, and vulnerable Afghans,” said McKenzie.

McCarthy said the withdrawal was too early and now he and other Republican members at the discussion say they want to know what is going to be done to help the rest of the evacuees.

“The decision by this administration to leave Americans there. My question to the secretary was, what is the plan? What is the plan now to get Americans out?” said McCarthy.

Ranking member Michael Waltz from Florida, like other members, agreed to say they are still in contact with Americans on the ground who are trying to leave. They said these congressional offices are doing all they can to help them.

“Just this morning, I personally was on the line with two American citizens and their children, outside the gate of Kabul international and had to give them the heartbreaking news that I understood it to be closed,” said Waltz.

McCarthy said this is not a partisan issue. He said he has seen colleagues on both sides of the aisle disagree with the decision and wants to resume sessions to collaborate.

“I've watched democrats, that are veterans, that are members of Congress question this administration as hard as we have because of the lies that they’ve been told at the same time that the people they served with, are being left behind,” said McCarthy.

Republican members are proposing amendments to the National Defense Authorization Act and said they have about 50 points they want to discuss in session. Including, how the military equipment left behind will be retrieved and money to fund counterterrorism needs.