Gov proposes windfall tax on oil companies to help CA residents handle the skyrocketing cost of gas

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Many consumers are feeling the pain at the pump, and California Governor Gavin Newsom is proposing levying what’s known as a windfall tax on oil companies to help drivers cope with surging gas prices.

“A windfall tax is essentially if a company earns too much profits, a windfall above and beyond what they normally would, then you get taxed on anything in excess of what the government would expect you to be earning,” explains Richard Gearhart, who is an associate professor of economics at California State University Bakersfield.

Governor Newsom says the proposed windfall tax would provide relief for consumers, with the state sending the money collected from oil companies back to California residents.

Gearhart doesn’t think Newsom’s plan is the answer to high gas prices.

“It’s a political play where it appears that the governor cares for low-income Californians, and he’s taxing people who are making higher profits,” said Gearhart.

While the professor doubts that the tax will be effective, others in Kern County are optimistic about it.

“It’s not fair. So yeah, I think they should get taxed, and I think it’s something everybody should come to and figure out a way to work together,” said Kern County resident Andreas Gomez who supports the proposed windfall tax on oil companies.

The California State Legislature is not currently in session. To create a windfall tax before the legislature reconvenes in December, Newsom would have to call a special session.