Governor Gavin Newsom calls out House Speaker Kevin McCarthy as state leaders address gun violence

CALIFORNIA (KERO) — Following the recent mass shootings in California, state Attorney General Rob Bonta filed an amicus brief to prohibit the carrying of firearms in sensitive places, specifically referring to places of worship.

Bonta is urging courts to maintain the state's authority to limit the possession and use of guns in locations where people practice their faith. Locations also include places where large groups of vulnerable populations, such as children and the elderly, get together.

Meanwhile, Governor Gavin Newsom called out Bakersfield congressman and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy for what he says is a lack of response to the recent mass shootings.

"The Republican leader happens to be in our own backyard and he hasn't said a damn word about Monterey Park and said nothing about farmworkers losing their lives here. That's a hell of a thing. 17 plus tweets and he didn't have the decency to express any condolences," said Governor Newsom. "So yeah, I take that a little more personally because I would expect more from a California leader, a California representative, particularly one that represents a beautiful community of farm workers in Kern County."

Speaker McCarthy, however, did address the recent gun violence during a press conference held on Tues, Jan 24.

"First, let me begin by expressing my condolences to the families in California with the recent violence in the last couple of days," opened Speaker McCarthy. "As many of you know, we just returned from a retreat for our leadership, working on the policies and strategies to move forward, to make sure we keep our commitment to America."

McCarthy has not responded to Newsom or has made any updated comments about gun policy reforms.