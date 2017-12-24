Governor Jerry Brown announces series of pardons a day before Christmas

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Governor Jerry Brown announced on Christmas Eve that he will issue 132 pardons for drug-related and other non-violent crimes.

Two of these pardons included men in Kern County.

Mark William Turner was pardoned for a drug possession charge dating back to 1982.

Genaro Erick Saldana was pardoned for robbery and stolen property charges from 2000.

In their pardon letters, Brown said both Turner and Saldana have completed their sentences and have not had any run-ins with the law since.

Brown also commuted 19 sentences. Since beginning his third term, Brown has pardoned more than 1,000 people. More than any California governor.

To put that number into perspective, Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger granted only fifteen in his entire time in office.