BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A new gas station is officially open for business along Rosedale Highway following a grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony on Thurs, July 20.

The new "insta-stop" Chevron location has a commercial kitchen that will serve fresh food every day.

The store is located at 3943 Rosedale Highway. It will open at 4 a.m. each morning.