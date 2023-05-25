Greenlawn Funeral Home and Memorial Park to hold Memorial Day tribute

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Greenlawn Funeral Home and Memorial Park will hold a Memorial Day tribute ceremony on Mon, May 29.

The event aims to honor those who have given up their lives to serve their country. It will feature a choir with members ages 12 to 19 from the Whitchard Choral Arts Academy, military honors performed by the Bakersfield Young Marines and the South High School Color Guard, and multiple guest speakers. According to a representative of Greenlawn, "light refreshments will be served."

“With Greenlawn arguably being Kern County’s largest supporter of our country’s various armed services branches, it would be our hope that our community will want to come out in larger numbers than ever before and pay tribute to our deceased veterans who gave the ultimate sacrifice to their country," said Mike Jenkins, Community Patriotic Events Coordinator at Greenlawn Southwest. "Greenlawn has been and will continue to be grateful for those who laid down their lives in defense of freedom as well as support the men and women currently serving in the armed forces."

Expected guest speakers at the Memorial Day service include House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, Congressman David Valadao, Bakersfield Vice Mayor Andre Gonzalez, Bakersfield City Council member Manpreet Kaur, Assemblyman Vince Fong, Congresswoman Shannon Grove, and Kern County Sheriff's Office Sergeant Dustin Contreras. There will also be representatives from the Olive Drab Drivers, the Bakersfield Fire Department, and the African American Network of Kern County Buffalo Soldiers.

The event is free and open to the public. It will be located at the Celebration of Life Center at Greenlawn’s Southwest location on Panama Lane. The ceremony will begin at 12 p.m.

For more information on the tribute ceremony, call Mike Jenkins at (510) 684-6922.

