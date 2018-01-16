Gregory Porter concert in Bakersfield sold out; Proceeds will benefit Habitat for Humanity

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - A fundraising concert featuring Grammy-award winning artist Gregory Porter in Bakersfield is sold out, according to the Eventbrite site.

The concert scheduled for Jan. 20 at the Doré Theater on the CSUB campus will benefit Habitat for Humanity. The funds will help low-income families build a better life.

Doors are scheduled to open at 5:45 p.m. and the concert will begin at 6:45 p.m. Local jazz band Doug Davis and Friends will kick-off the show.