Watch Now
NewsCovering Kern County

Actions

Greyhound Lines offers free rides to those in need for holiday season

Greyhound Lines has been helping those in need during the holiday season for 35 years, giving free rides to those who wish to reunite with their families during the holidays.
Greyhound Offers Kids Who Run Away A Free Bus Ticket Home
Copyright Getty Images | Spencer Platt
<a href="http://www.gettyimages.com/license/51884773">Getty Images | Spencer Platt</a>
Greyhound Offers Kids Who Run Away A Free Bus Ticket Home
Posted at 6:43 AM, Dec 23, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-23 09:43:45-05

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Greyhound Lines is once again offering free rides to help people in need this holiday season as part of the transportation company’s Homefree Program.

For 35 years, Greyhound has helped runaways, homeless people, and exploited youth reunite with their families or legal guardians through a free bus ticket home or to a stable and safe place. Greyhound started the program in 1987 to show its commitment to serving communities nationwide.

The program has helped over 18,000 families by providing free bus tickets.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Kern Living

Hosted by Ryan Nelson