Greyhound Lines offers free rides to those in need for holiday season

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Greyhound Lines is once again offering free rides to help people in need this holiday season as part of the transportation company’s Homefree Program.

For 35 years, Greyhound has helped runaways, homeless people, and exploited youth reunite with their families or legal guardians through a free bus ticket home or to a stable and safe place. Greyhound started the program in 1987 to show its commitment to serving communities nationwide.

The program has helped over 18,000 families by providing free bus tickets.