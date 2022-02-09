Grieving mothers look to add stoplight to Nile Street

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Two mothers bound by tragedy have renewed a call for change in Kern County when it comes to safety on the streets of Bakersfield.

Josefina Rosel lost her son Alejandro Vargas Junior when he was hit by a truck trying to cross Niles Street in June of 2019. She spoke to county supervisors on Tuesday alongside Jasmine Burleson who's son Angel Berumen was recently hit by a truck in East Bakersfield and died.

Rosel talked about the need for street lights and better crosswalks. And that change needs to happen now.

"We don't want another mother to go through our pain and suffering because our kids are trying to go to school or trying to just cross Niles Street to either get the bus or just to go to the store or even just to, sorry, I just think something needs to be done and we don't need another tragedy for it to get done."

Rosel started an online petition that is over 1,500 signatures at the last check.

Four people were recently arrested for the death of Berumen. Two of those suspects have pleaded not guilty.