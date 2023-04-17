Grimmway Farms gives 33 scholarships to students of farm employees

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Grimmway Farms hosted its company's annual picnic with a special ceremony for recipients of a scholarship program on Sun, April 16.

The scholarship program recognizes the exceptional academic performance of students who have a parent or guardian employed by Grimmway Farms.

President and CEO of Grimmway Farms Jeff Huckaby says that 33 high school seniors were recognized to take their education to the next level.

"A lot of the individuals, they are the first in their family to go to college," said Huckaby. "So we really like to celebrate that and it's an opportunity for us to give back once more to our employees."

In addition to the monetary scholarship award, students of the program who have a grade point average of 4.0 or greater will receive a laptop.

