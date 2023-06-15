Grocery Outlet Bargain Market location opens in Wasco

WASCO, Calif. (KERO) — Grocery Outlet Bargain Market held the grand opening for its Wasco location on Thurs, June 5.

In order to celebrate the grand opening, the first 100 customers at the shop received reusable totes bags and a Grocery Outlet Bliss Buck gift card. Each gift card contained a secret amount of cash, ranging anywhere from $5 to $500. The store also is holding an online contest for the chance to win $1,000 in groceries. The contest will end on Thurs, July 13.

According to a representative of Grocery Outlet, each store is "independently operated by local families who are committed to supporting their communities." James Sauci and Amor Regis are the independent operators for the Wasco location.

“We are so thrilled to be a part of the Wasco community and provide some relief with big savings on quality groceries,” said Sauco and Regis in a joint statement. “This partnership with Grocery Outlet gives us the ability to grow our business, create new jobs and, more importantly, give back to the local community.”

According to a press release from Grocery Outlet, Sauco and Regis also donated $1,000 to the Griffith Avenue Baptist Church Impact Program, a program dedicated to fighting food insecurity.

The new grocery store is located off Highway 46 and will be open every day from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.

