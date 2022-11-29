Grossman Burn Center at Memorial Hospital to hold 6th annual Burn Survivor Christmas Party

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The SA Camp Companies Burn Unit at the Grossman Burn Center at Memorial Hospital will hold its sixth annual Burn Survivor Christmas Party on Saturday, December 3rd.

The Burn Survivor Christmas Party is an event that reunites burn patients and their families with the staff that treated them. The party features cookies and hot chocolate, gifts for burn survivors, photo opportunities with Santa Claus, and ice skating.

The event will take place at the Valley Children's Ice Center of Bakersfield from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. It is a private event meant only for burn survivors, the families of those former patients, and the staff at the Grossman Burn Center.