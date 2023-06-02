Groundbreaking ceremony held for future Stockdale River Ranch Park

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A new 22-acre park is in the works for the Rosedale area.

A groundbreaking ceremony for the Stockdale River Ranch Park on Heath Road and Stockdale Ranch Drive was held on Thurs, June 1.

Bolthouse Properties is partnering with the North of the River Recreation and Park District on the project.

"Really, this is a park that will be used by the entire Stockdale River Ranch community and all of the residents in the greater Bakersfield area," said Bran Debranch, Director of Planning and Land Resources for Bolthouse Properties. "The 22 acres that you are looking at behind us is a regional park. So it is not only going to serve the Stockdale River Ranch community, but it will serve the greater area."

The park is expected to have open grass areas, two playgrounds, a basketball court, four pickleball courts, a tennis court, picnic areas, and benches.

Park officials are aiming for the park to be ready by 2024.

