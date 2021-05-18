Groundbreaking ceremony this Thursday for new KHSD high school

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Kern High School District will hold a groundbreaking ceremony Thursday for its newest comprehensive campus, Del Oro High School.

The ceremony will take place at 10 a.m. at the northeast corner of E Panama Lane and Cottonwood Road.

The ceremony will include guest speakers Dr. Bryon Schaefer, KHSD Superintendent, Jeff Flores, KHSD Board of Trustees President, and Del Oro High School Principal Gail Bentley, who will announce the school colors and mascot. Congressman David Valadao's office will also present the school with the American flag.

Del Oro High School is the District's nineteenth comprehensive school and is scheduled to open in August 2022 by welcoming an initial phase of freshmen and sophomore students.

Built on 58 acres, Del Oro High School will provide:

• New state-of-the-art teaching and learning spaces

• 3-court gymnasium

• 2,500 seat stadium

• 600 seat performing arts center

The development and construction of the new school have been made possible in part through Measure K, a general obligation bond passed by Kern County voters in 2016.