Hall Ambulance accepting applications for EMT training

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — If you have ever wanted to help the community, this might be your opportunity. Hall Ambulance is now accepting applications for its EMT Academy which starts on September 28th.

"This is not a school but your pathway to becoming an emergency medical technician working in the Hall Ambulance 911 system in eight weeks," said Hall Ambulance in a statement.

According to Hall Ambulance, an EMT graduate starts at $38,000 with health and benefits. EMT's also have the opportunity to move into the Paramedic Academy.

Minimum qualifications to apply include: a high school diploma or GED completed, at least 20-years-of-age, valid driver license with a driving record insurable by the Company's provider, available and willing to work all assigned shifts - nights and weekends included, able to lift objects weighing up to 75 pounds, legible handwriting and ability to use electronic reporting equipment.

The deadline to apply is July 31. For details, visit their website.