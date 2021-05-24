Hall Ambulance honors Employees of the Year during National EMS Week

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Hall Ambulance announced its Employees of the Year during National EMS Week.

National EMS Week takes runs from May 16-22. Hall Ambulance said it is taking the time to honor its personnel.

This year’s award recipients are:

Paramedic of the Year: Shane Courtis

Courtis started his career more than 20 years ago as a supply technician, working his way up to become a paramedic. In 2020, he ranked at the top or near the top in most calls completed, most COVID-19 transports, most compliments and also had perfect attendance, Hall Ambulance said.

EMT of the Year: Michelle Gutierrez

Gutierrez started at Hall Ambulance in January 2019 and works primarily in Shafter and extra shifts in Bakersfield. During her time as a patient care provider, the company said she maintained 100% compliance of the clinical core measures. She maintains an excellent attendance record and worked 80 extra shifts.

Paramedic Field Supervisor of the Year: Steve Prater

Prater began his EMS career as a Hall Ambulance Explorer. He has since progressed from becoming an EMT, then a paramedic and in 2005 became a paramedic field supervisor. He currently serves Hall Ambulance’s East Kern operations area.

Emergency Medical Dispatcher of the Year: Sylvia Ricks

Hall Ambulance said Ricks has always been a great mentor and leader in its Communications Center. In 2020, she took her dedication further by becoming an EMD preceptor and applied to become a relief communications supervisor. The company said Ricks has maintained the lowest time for call entry in the Communications Center in 2020 and graded at over 96% compliant or high compliant EMD performance during this period.

