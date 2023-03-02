Watch Now
Hall Ambulance to hold Hall EMT Academy training program

The free training program prepares people to become licensed Emergency Medical Technicians in around eight weeks.
Posted at 1:15 PM, Mar 02, 2023
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Hall Ambulance is looking to hire and train the next generation of Emergency Medical Service (EMS) workers starting this may with the Hall EMT Academy 44 class.

According to Hall Ambulance, "the Hall Ambulance EMT Academy is an 8-week intensive, paid training program."

The free training program prepares people to become licensed Emergency Medical Technicians (EMTs) in around eight weeks. Upon successful completion, students are guaranteed job placement with Hall Ambulance, where they will respond to emergency and non-emergency requests for medical aid.

For a list of job requirements, HallAmbCareers.com.

