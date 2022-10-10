Halloween costume drive for kids in transitional housing

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Apple Core Project often serves the needs of our community through food drives, meal donations, and providing service to the underserved. This month though, they’re asking the community to help make this Halloween Spooktacular for a group of children in transitional housing.

"We recently found a new hotel where about 40 to 50 kids live," said Jaclyn Allen, president of the Apple Core Project Inc. "This is considered transitional housing where people who are on the streets, without housing, get a voucher, they live in the hotel while they wait for housing.”

One of the ways they help those in need is directly through serving and providing food for families waiting on permanent housing. Allen said recently with the children, apple core has worked to enrich their lives through activities, parties, and healthy projects.

“For me what touched my heart the most, was, here are these children living in a kinda awkward situation, and yet they’re just so pleasant," she said.

That’s what made her want to help make their Halloween special by holding a costume drive to get Halloween costumes for the children. Allen said they’re looking for costumes for children between the ages of 5 to 13. She said the children are looking to dress up as witches, faries, unicorns, elves, as well as superheroes.

“Halloween is a fun one and it’s something that's expensive, so if we could just get some costumes, it just changes everything for them. We have access to a lot of kids so any extras will go to great places as well," Allen said.

If you’d like help, you can donate new or gently used costumes during the farmer’s markets held downtown on Saturdays or in Haggin Oaks of Sundays from 9 a.m to 1 p.m. Any of the vendors at the markets can accept donations for the Apple Core Project.. who will deliver the costumes on October 25, just in time for Halloween.