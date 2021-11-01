HALLOWEEN FUN AT HARVEST VILLAGE

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Lifehouse Church kicked off their annual Halloween Celebration with a host of games music and of course Bouncy Houses.

The event attracted hundreds of people from across Kern County eager to paint pumpkins and enjoy the fun foods at the event.

Kids and adults came dressed as witches, ghouls and goblins. And some showed off their creative side by dressing as historical characters like soviet union soldiers.

Dad and Harvest Village attendee said he was happy there was a safe event he could to take his nieces to.

“The girls wanted to see a petting zoo and everybody out here. The jump houses were amazing the pumpkin painting so just being out and about and not having to worry about walking through neighborhoods was nice.”

The real star of the show was SweetHeart a 15 year old llama who the children fell in love with.

Josiah Thomas, volunteer, and llama enthusiast says he fought to be the llama handler this year. Thomas says he was proud the church could provide this space for families and also give access to resources.

“We’ve also got some community vendors that we believe are really important to serve the community. We have things like The Bakersfield Pregnancy Center. I believe CAPK is here tonight so we’re able to serve the community not just with a fun safe place to be but also connecting them to resources that are important in the community.”

For Thomas this event holds a special place in his heart.

“I live here in Oildale so it’s really a big part of my heart to be able to serve Oildale so it’s important for children and families to have a safe place to go and experience Halloween.”

Lifehouse Church is already planning their next big event and hope to have even more people in attendance for Christmas.