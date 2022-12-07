Hanukkah 8 Crazy Kilometers run to benefit the Panorama Buena Vista Preserve

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Hanukkah 8 Krazy Kilometers run is back this Sunday and this year, the event will be raising funds to support a local nature preserve.

Stacy Davis and her husband are avid 5K runners, competing in races all across the state. As a member of the Temple Beth El, when she realized there wasn’t a race celebrating the eight days of Hanukkah in Bakersfield, she decided to organize one herself.

“I would dress up in my Hanukkah gear and he would dress up in his Christmas gear, and I though we needed a Hanukkah run," said Davis. "We decided let's do an 8K for the eight days of Hanukkah and then we added a 2K for those people who aren’t such avid runners."

The first Hanukkah Krazy 8K run was established in 2018 and every year it’s grown. This year Davis wanted the run to not only be fun but help give back to the community, so she decided all the funds raised by this race would go to benefit the Panorama Vista Preserve.

“The Preserve is a best kept secret in Bakersfield," said Mic Hall, a board member for the Panorama Vista Preserve.

Running along just below the Panorama bluffs, the preserve includes over 900 acres of former oils field that have been restored to a natural riparian wonderland.

“One of the things that’s going on right now is the turning of fall colors.. so there’s an awareness of nature," Hall said.

Davis and members of the preserve board hope that the community will come to the race this year not only to enjoy in the day’s activities, but to see first hand what the preserve has to offer.

“The funny this is until I did the race the first time, I’d never been out here and seen how pretty it was.”

Along with the races, there will also be a costume contest, prizes, and vendors from local businesses and restaurants. The races get underway at 8:30 a.m. You can register for the run here.

