'Happy' Days - Kevin Harvick's Kern Raceway

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. — Kern County's only half-mile racing oval is getting a new name, with a championship ring to it.

Kern County Raceway Park will now be known as Kevin Harvick's Kern Raceway.

The new owners of the 120-acre motorsports facility off Interstate 5 and Highway 43 announced the change in a press release on Wednesday.

The recently retired NASCAR champion, nicknamed 'Happy', has been proactive during his career, in helping to promote racing at the grassroots level in his hometown, and nationwide.

The new owners, Tim and Lisa Huddleston, were promoters at the Irwindale Speedway.

They said the 2024 racing calendar is being developed and finalized and should be released in the coming weeks.

While Kevin Harvick will reportedly be involved in decisions to help build the sport here locally, there's no word if he will get back in the driver's seat anytime in the future.

Maybe the pace car...