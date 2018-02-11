Happy Jack's monthly fundraiser donates all proceeds to Bakersfield Ronald McDonald House

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - A downtown Bakersfield favorite is donating all of its proceeds on Sunday to helping local families of sick children.

Happy Jack's is usually closed on Sundays, but their doors open every second Sunday of the month to donate 100% of their proceeds to the Bakersfield Ronald McDonald House.

Happy Jack's will be giving away two tickets to El Festival Mariachi. The performance will be Sunday night at Rabobank Arena at 6 p.m.

The mom and pop shop on G and 20th Streets is open from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m.