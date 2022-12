BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Harlem Globetrotters will stop by the Mechanics Bank Arena during their 2023 World Tour on Friday, February 17th. The tour is sponsored by Jersey Mike's Subs.

The iconic Globetrotters will face off against the Washington General while in Bakersfield. The game will feature players Hammer Harrison, Bulldog Mack, and TNT Lister. Lister is the first female player to play with the Globetrotters since 1993.

The game will begin at 7 p.m. Tickets start at $40.