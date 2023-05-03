Hart Park Adobe House wins state Preservation Design Award for Rehabilitation

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — One of Kern County's local landmarks has been recognized by the State of California. Now, the preservation of the Hart Park Adobe House is launching it into a new role.

Since 1939, the house at Hart Park has been called multiple things, from the "Hart Park Adobe" to the "Peacock House" and now the "Nature Center." As of April 20, it is now the award-winning Nature Center.

“We're awarded one of 14 awards in all of California for the past year,” claimed Geoffrey Hill, Chief General Services Officer for Kern County.

The California Preservation Foundation awarded the Adobe House at Hart Park the Preservation Design Award for Rehabilitation, recognizing the effort it took to restore the landmark, from the stabilization of the unreinforced adobe walls to the rehabilitation of the wood windows. All the work aimed to reflect the history of the original construction, while making the building safe and usable.

“[It] really tells you exactly what was here," said Hill.

As for the future of the house, it will now be made into a nature center.

“Kids in Bakersfield are not able to avail themselves to nature programs that are out there," explained Bill Cooper, Vice President of the Kern River Parkway. "It is just too expensive, but we have something right here in town that can meet those needs.”

The Adobe House plans to develop a curriculum and be open to visitors four to five hours a day, three days a week. However, volunteers are needed to make the plan come to fruition.

“We get people by here every single day," said Cooper. "A lot of times we can’t accommodate them but they come to see the peacocks and the park in general and the building. It’s slowly building interest.”

To volunteer at the hart park adobe when they begin opening up, visit its website.

