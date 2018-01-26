Health Coverage Days event held at Valley Plaza Mall

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The final "Health Coverage Days" event before the final day to enroll for Covered California health insurance will be held at Valley Plaza Mall on Saturday, Jan. 27th from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

There will be certified enrollment counselors on site to explain benefits under both Medi-Cal and Covered California. The event is being held in order to help families who want to learn more about their options for healthcare coverage.

The open enrollment period for Covered California ends on Jan. 31st.

Those who are interested in enrolling must bring the following documents in order to submit an application: