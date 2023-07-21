Health expert shares tips for a successful school start for first-time students

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Heading back to school can be stressful for everyone. But for parents who are sending a child to school for the first time, it can be a big transition. Some health experts say you can set them up for success in the classroom by preparing now.

Strong-4-Life licensed therapist Jody Baumstein says preparing children before school is critical in easing them into the classroom.

"They don't really have an idea in their mind of what this is going to look like. They don't have something to go off of."

She recommends visiting the school with your child so they know what it looks like. Meet the teacher and administrators so there are familiar faces on Day One.

Set up play-dates before school starts with other families who have first-time students. And finally, practice with school supplies.

"It might seem silly and unnecessary but for kids, it's helpful to know that they're capable and that they can do it without you, so the more opportunity you can give them to try it in the safety of your home while you're right there if they need help the more likely they're going to have the confidence to do it on their own."

Baumstein says if your child isn't sure how to use or open something it can cause anxiety that can be avoided.