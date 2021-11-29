Health official discusses Lung Cancer awareness

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Lung Cancer is the deadliest type of cancer in the United States according to the CDC.

With November being Lung Cancer Awareness Month, a local oncologist explained who is most at risk and what resources Kern County has to prevent more of this diagnosis.

Ravi Patel, medical director, and oncologist at the Comprehensive Blood and Cancer Center said if you took all the Breast Cancer and Pancreatic Cancer patients and added them together, there would still be more Lung Cancer patients in the U.S. the main reason for that is people continue to smoke.

Patel said this cancer is very preventable. If it is not due to smoking, Lung Cancer is otherwise very rare.

Historically it has affected men more than women, according to the CDC from 2018. But, according to oncologist, Patel, that gap is slowly changing as they are seeing more women patients.

However, he said technology is catching up and there are more treatments now than ever.

“There are treatments now which makes the immune system recognize cancer cells in the body and attack them. And for Lung Cancer that is a very powerful new kind of treatment where you use immunotherapy drugs to stimulate the immune system to attack the cancer,” said Patel.

Those most at risk are cigarette smokers.

With vaping becoming increasingly popular, he said it is too early to say about the risk and connection of this method to cancer but notes vaping does cause what is called popcorn lung. This is when there is damage to your lung airways which makes you cough and feel short of breath.

Coughing and shortness of breath are also symptoms of Lung Cancer which those who smoke should be on the lookout for.

At the Comprehensive Blood and Cancer Center, smokers who are older than 50 years old may qualify for a free screening. You can call them to get more information.

