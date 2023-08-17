Health vending machine in Bakersfield offers free medical supplies to vulnerable communities

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A public vending machine in Bakersfield doesn’t sell snacks or soda. It actually doesn't sell anything at all. But those that have an ID number are able to come and enter that number and get free access to Narcan, sexual protection, feminine hygiene products, and safe injection kits. The idea is to remove the barriers to these items for the most vulnerable populations.

Dr. Herrera first started looking into health vending machines after conducting research in partnership with Clinica Sierra Vista to find ways to combat opioid overdoses

"While this has been done in Europe for over thirty years it is relatively new in the United States. The research was really promising with their naloxone distribution rates and some of the associations about decreasing opioid overdoses."

With funding from Anthem Blue Cross, Dr. Herrera and service project interns from California State University Bakersfield were able to get the vending machine up and running in June at the clinic's location on Baker Street in Old Town Kern.

To gain access to the machine, people in need, most of whom are experiencing homelessness, volunteer non-identifying information such as age, ethnic group, and housing situation and then receive an ID number that can be used to access the machine.

"And they can come every day, so as often as they need it," explained Dr. Herrera. "They can keep coming back to get the supplies they need to stay healthy."

Not only does it serve as a place to distribute medical supplies, but it also collects data. Herrera is able to see what items are being distributed and the non-identifying demographic information of who is using it.

"This machine is hooked up to wi-fi and we are able to track utilization rates for our participants and see what kinds of products people are interested in using to promote health and well-being."

Since its launch in June, the vending machine has provided 161 items. Fernando Gomez, a master of social work student who is an intern with the project, says the machine removes the stigma someone might find at a clinic.

"They don't have to go into a clinic in person. Participants can come in here every time they want. So it is a lot of freedom to come here and get whatever they want to get without any feelings yourself, or stigma.

One man who wasn’t comfortable giving his name was sitting in the parking lot near the machine and said he didn’t have an ID number, but said he believed it was important to have access to Narcan and other medical supplies that could help those using drugs do so as safely as possible.

"I know it’s not advocating or promoting any kind of using of any illegal substances, yet, when an adult has already chosen to partake in that lifestyle, they must keep it personal and safe."

Dr. Herrera says the machine helps promote health equity.

"What we've seen in the past, just nationally as a trend, is that people of color have less access and use harm reduction supplies less than others. So we want to change that because we are seeing this steep increase in overdose rates in our black and brown populations. We want to increase access."

Dr. Hererra said that there are plans to install more machines like this throughout the county. The next site will be at the l Street clinic in partnership with Kern Behavioral Health and Recovery Services and Kern County Public Health. That machine will be a little different. It will offer sterile syringes as part of the safer injection kits and will also have HIV and pregnancy testing kits.

Dr. Herrera said that a couple more months of data collection will really help her understand the needs of these vulnerable populations.