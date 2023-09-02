HEART TO HEART: HCBB offers incentives, reassurances to attract new blood donors

Houchin Community Blood Bank in Bakersfield has just recently finished with a donor incentive program where donors could receive a voucher for a local restaurant. The idea came after the blood bank noticed a decline in donors, but the restaurant voucher offering wasn't the only incentive program HCBB had planned.

According to the American Red Cross, every 2 seconds, someone in the United States is in need of blood or platelets. Donations are used for blood transfusions, surgeries, and even cancer treatments. For local blood donor Netti Farrar, cancer hits close to home, and it's her reason for coming back to donate every week.

"My mom passed of cancer, and my dad and sister are survivors, so I just feel like every week, I need to give for those cancer patients," said Farrar.

Farrar says she has always been an avid blood donor, but that her recent retirement has allowed her to reach her goal of donating more frequently.

Farrar says she's heartbroken to know that there's an increasing need for volunteers, which is why when she's not donating, she's always trying to educate others on the importance of blood donation.

"I had a roommate who, for Lent, she gave blood because she was afraid of needles and she was afraid to give blood, and so I know there's people out there. My husband will not do it. He doesn't like to do it either," said Farrar. "It's very comfortable. It doesn't hurt."

Farrar says she's happy to know that Houchin is offering incentives, as she knows not many people are comfortable donating or may not make the time to do so.

Shane Hubbard, Creative Development Coordinator for HCBB, knows some people may need the extra benefit of an incentive to take that step and donate for the first time.

"Donating blood can sometimes be a difficult process for some people, whether it's the needle or if it's time, and so these incentives help give them that extra push to donate," said Hubbard. "And then once they're here, we've had lots of donors tell us, 'You know, I'm glad that I came.'"

Hubbard says that while the incentives are meant to bring in new donors, he's seen many turn into regulars after finding the experience to be relaxing rather than nerve-wracking. This is the case for donor Armando Garcia, who initially started donating in high school as a way to get out of class.

Garcia says he soon realized that not only was this for an important cause, but that he was having fun donating blood.

"I like being able to do what I can, so if I'm able to sit down for an hour and a half, 2 hours, and I'm able to help somebody, then I'm definitely gonna do it," said Garcia.

Farrar says she understands that many people may not want to donate out of fear, but as someone who has been donating for years, she wants people to know that the pain only lasts a second and the impact you create could mean a lifetime for someone else.

"Try it," said Farrar. "You don't know. It sounds frightening, I guess, if you're afraid of needles, but you don't know until you try it that it can be comfortable."

Farrar adds that if she was able to, she would be donating every day, but she's thankful that she gets to donate as frequently as she does and invites more people to join her.

Houchin Community Blood Bank always accepts walk-ins, but appointments are encouraged. To learn more about blood donation, the basic health requirements for qualifying to donate, or to make an appointment, you can visit the HCBB donors page at their website.

