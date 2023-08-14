Heartwarming rebuild efforts in Pond transform homes, lives

POND, Calif. (KERO) — The month-long process of the Pond community rebuilding efforts came to an end on Sunday afternoon following the devastating spring floods.

The last week of the project consisted mostly of finishing touches. However, residents and volunteers say it's these updates that made all the difference. The sight of their houses is truly better than anyone could’ve expected.

“It was a shock. It was really nice, really really good,” said Pond resident Vivan Blevins.

Blevins has been away from home since the flooding and has been missing home ever since. She only saw her flooded home through pictures — a devastating feeling. However, Blevins described her emotions as the complete opposite when she saw her completed home Sunday afternoon.

Blevins says she is looking forward to moving back in entirely and spending time with her family and says that wouldn’t be possible without the help from volunteers.

Immediate disaster response coordinator for God's Pit Crew Chris Chiles says this project was truly an amazing sight to see.

"We came to gut houses and then to put them back together but we really built a community. The neighbors are talking to each other, they’re spending with each other, working in each other's homes so — and I think that's more important than the houses.”

Chiles says Gods Pit Crew typically doesn’t get to see their projects to the end which makes this project a little more meaningful. However, this isn’t the only thing Chiles is grateful for.

With such a quick turnaround, Chiles says each house came out even better than he expected. He says watching each home turn into its own style has been a unique experience and is happy to have been a part of it.

Blevins says she is amazed at just how quickly volunteers we’re able to renovate her home and says because of them she will soon be sleeping in her own bed.

“I just can’t thank them enough it’s just unbelievable how good it is.”

Residents say it's truly amazing to see what can happen when the community comes together in support. Saying they can't thank volunteers enough and only hope they can return the favor one day.