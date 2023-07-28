Heatwave Water Fest to be held at Stramler Park in Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — While it might seem a little cooler, things are a long way off from a winter wonderland in Bakersfield. But what about a water wonderland?

One park in Downtown Bakersfield is about to be transformed into a concert venue, water park, and splash zone. Bakersfield should get its water guns ready because the saying "wet and wild" won't just be a beauty brand.

The Heatwave Water Fest comes to Stramler Park as a one-day event with VIP areas, vibrant vendors, and lots of water on Sat, July 29.

“We have a ton of water activities, from a foam pit to CO2 cannons to giant inflatable waterslides and water jumpers, hundred-foot slip and slide.," said Gus Martinez of KG Music Events and the Downtown Business Association. "We have a mechanical bull that sprays water at you. We have dunk tanks. We have a chill spot. We also have a beer and alcohol garden for 21 and over.”

However, if slipping and sliding isn't an attendee's preferred activity, the event will also have a stacked lineup of tribute bands for Def Leppard, Blink 182, and Aerosmith.

Martinez, one of the event organizers, says that when the idea hit him for a water festival in Bakersfield, he knew he had to get to work.

“This event was something that I’ve always wanted to do in Bakersfield," said Martinez. "I spoke to my brother, who is the other half owner of the KG Music Events, and I said 'You know Bakersfield is hot. We hardly have anything to do.' We had put this event together in other cities that don’t get as warm as Bakersfield and I am a native and Bakersfield and it just dawned on me 'Why I haven't I done a water festival in one of the hottest cities in the state of California.”

The event opens at 5 p.m. Tickets range from $45 at the door to $65 dollars for VIPs.

