Watch
NewsCovering Kern County

Actions

Help celebrate Kern County World War II veteran Betty Petrie's 106th birthday

items.[0].videoTitle
Grab your best art supplies and poster board, the community needs your help in celebrating a local World War II vet's birthday with a drive-thru parade. Betty Petrie will be celebrating her 106th birthday on Friday.
Betty Petrie
Posted at 8:54 AM, Oct 26, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-26 13:11:50-04

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Grab your best art supplies and poster board, the community needs your help in celebrating a local World War II vet's birthday with a drive-thru parade.

Betty Petrie will be celebrating her 106th birthday on Friday.

Petrie is a Navy veteran and a member of one of the first class of recruits trained in Iowa, before being sent to Washington, D.C.

To join in the parade, go to the staging area in the Castle & Cooke parking lot on the corner of Calloway Drive and Stockdale Highway at 5:15 p.m. Friday. The parade will begin at 5:45 p.m.

Petrie also expressed that she would like to receive 106 birthday wish videos, you can send one by emailing bkdriverwalk@gmail.com.

Watch Mike Hart's Interview with Her During Her 104th Birthday:

Kern County World War II veteran Betty Petrie marks 104th birthday

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
23ABC Spooktacular Costume Contest

Enter to Win Free Pizza!