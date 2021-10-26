Help celebrate Kern County World War II veteran Betty Petrie's 106th birthday

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Grab your best art supplies and poster board, the community needs your help in celebrating a local World War II vet's birthday with a drive-thru parade.

Betty Petrie will be celebrating her 106th birthday on Friday.

Petrie is a Navy veteran and a member of one of the first class of recruits trained in Iowa, before being sent to Washington, D.C.

To join in the parade, go to the staging area in the Castle & Cooke parking lot on the corner of Calloway Drive and Stockdale Highway at 5:15 p.m. Friday. The parade will begin at 5:45 p.m.

Petrie also expressed that she would like to receive 106 birthday wish videos, you can send one by emailing bkdriverwalk@gmail.com.

