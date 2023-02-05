Helping sheltered dogs by taking them out for a few hours

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Kern County Animal Shelter's Streets of Bakersfield Program allows people to take a sheltered dog out for a few hours to give them experiences they often don't have at the shelter, and of course hopefully find a loving home.

“Hopefully it gives them a chance to kind of interact with the environment and then get kind of an insight what the right placement for them might be with a family, so I'm hoping it gives her a nice break because I know the shelter is a scary place to be,” said volunteer Brittany Ashmore.

Brittany Ashmore, just like myself, is one of the many volunteers for the Streets of Bakersfield Program, and when I asked her if there was a chance that she could potentially provide a forever home for the dog she took out.

“It might be very tempting, but I don't know if I can do another dog at our home, but we are hoping that we can at least find her a family,” said Ashmore.

Indeed, it is very tempting as I took Rusty, a four-year-old energetic pup out for the day. We went for a long walk at the park and then topped it off with a tasty treat.

Rusty was not the only dog that was able to get out for a few hours to have some fun.

“We've taken out about half the dogs. About twenty dogs have gone out. We have about twenty dogs left that are available to go out,” said volunteer Megan Allen.

One of the main purposes of the Streets of Bakersfield Program is to also get an idea of how the dog is with other animals, people, and just overall behavior.

Once you bring the dog back then you will fill out a report card for the shelter to get a better understanding of the dog.

“The report cards that people fill out we attach that to their kennel when the dog comes back, so that when people are looking for dogs they can try to find the dog that matches them and their situation as best," said Allen.

It was tough to part after a fun day spent together, but Rusty got great reviews for his report card, and I hope that it helps him find a home. Ashmore says she hopes to do the same.

“I get to come and have fun with the dog and let them know how the dog does and help them hopefully get adopted,” said Ashmore.

If you are interested in adopting you can visit The Kern County Animal Shelter website.

