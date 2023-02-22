High Wind Advisory in effect for some areas of Kern County after semi-trucks tip over

MOJAVE, Calif. (KERO) — A High Wind Advisory is in effect for portions of Kern County, including Eastern Kern. It is expected to last until later this morning.

HIGH WIND WARNING for Kern County today will create hazardous travel concerns. Here is a snapshot of late afternoon gusts for the Desert where BLOWING DUST will create extremely dangerous driving conditions due to low visibility. pic.twitter.com/6kmVNXTiQs — NWS Hanford (@NWSHanford) February 21, 2023

Multiple semi-trucks tipped over due to high winds in Mojave on Tuesday.

The California Highway Patrol (CHP) says the wind, along with snow and rain, will all have a significant impact in Kern County through Saturday. During this time, they recommend travelers check on the road conditions before heading to their destination and to only travel if necessary through areas being impacted by these storms.

The California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) says it will have its maintenance crews on duty for the entire duration of the storm at all hours.