High Wind Advisory in effect for some areas of Kern County after semi-trucks tip over

A High Wind Advisory is in effect for portions of Kern County, including Eastern Kern. It is expected to last until later this morning.
Posted at 9:29 AM, Feb 22, 2023
MOJAVE, Calif. (KERO) — A High Wind Advisory is in effect for portions of Kern County, including Eastern Kern. It is expected to last until later this morning.

Multiple semi-trucks tipped over due to high winds in Mojave on Tuesday.

The California Highway Patrol (CHP) says the wind, along with snow and rain, will all have a significant impact in Kern County through Saturday. During this time, they recommend travelers check on the road conditions before heading to their destination and to only travel if necessary through areas being impacted by these storms.

The California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) says it will have its maintenance crews on duty for the entire duration of the storm at all hours.

