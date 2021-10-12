High winds cause damage, road closures throughout Kern County

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Strong winds blowing through Kern County are not only creating a blustery day but impacting our air, our health, and our roads.

Dust is a major concern not only reducing visibility but causing a mess and increasing health risks for Valley Fever. The wind blew trees and canopies in residents' backyards.

23ABC In-Depth Officials address Valley Fever amidst high wind event Brianna Willis, 23ABC

The winds also created havoc for drivers on local highways especially truck drivers making their way through the desert area in Eastern Kern County.

Several semi-trucks were blown over today in that area. One truck overturned on Highway 14 which caused a closure on that roadway from the junction of Highway 178 west to the junction of U.S. 395 as well as the 395 from the junction of Highway 14 to the Inyo/Kern county line.

Caltrans District 6/Twitter

The winds forced California City police to issue a warning for everyone to take caution when driving through. That resulted in a road closure from Highway 14 to Arroyo Avenue. Highway 58 Exit 165 was also closed.

California City police also closed southbound Highway 14 and southbound Sierra Highway closed from Avenue A to Avenue I due to the blowing dust that is reducing visibility.

Road Closures Caused by the High Winds: