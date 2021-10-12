Watch
High winds cause damage, road closures throughout Kern County

Strong winds blowing through Kern County are not only creating a blustery day but impacting our air, our health, and our roads.
Semi-truck Accident, Kern County
Posted at 5:00 PM, Oct 11, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-11 20:18:09-04

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Strong winds blowing through Kern County are not only creating a blustery day but impacting our air, our health, and our roads.

Dust is a major concern not only reducing visibility but causing a mess and increasing health risks for Valley Fever. The wind blew trees and canopies in residents' backyards.

Hospital hallway

23ABC In-Depth

Officials address Valley Fever amidst high wind event

Brianna Willis, 23ABC
3:52 PM, Oct 11, 2021

The winds also created havoc for drivers on local highways especially truck drivers making their way through the desert area in Eastern Kern County.

Poor Road Visibility (Photo Courtesy of Sarah Watts)

Several semi-trucks were blown over today in that area. One truck overturned on Highway 14 which caused a closure on that roadway from the junction of Highway 178 west to the junction of U.S. 395 as well as the 395 from the junction of Highway 14 to the Inyo/Kern county line.

Semi-truck Accident, Kern County

The winds forced California City police to issue a warning for everyone to take caution when driving through. That resulted in a road closure from Highway 14 to Arroyo Avenue. Highway 58 Exit 165 was also closed.

California City police also closed southbound Highway 14 and southbound Sierra Highway closed from Avenue A to Avenue I due to the blowing dust that is reducing visibility.

Road Closures Caused by the High Winds:

